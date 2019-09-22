SESSIONS, WANA ZELLA, born in Ark. on April 6, 1923, died peacefully on September 12, 2019, at her longtime home in NMB, FL surrounded by her loving Daughter and Son. Wana worked as a secretary in Miami after her husband Beryl (USMC) died in 1954. She loved to play the piano for church services, read her Bible, and write poems. Left to mourn her passing are her children, grandsons and wives and great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Sept. 28, 2019 at Northwest Baptist Church, 951 NW 136th St, Miami, FL 33168 (305) 685-6307.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 22, 2019