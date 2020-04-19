Born 9/27/40, in Miami, FL Wanda went home to the Lord on Monday, 4/6/20 in Miami, FL, after a long battle with cancer. Wanda is predeceased by her Mother, Ruby Evelyn Coleman Kight, Father, Thomas U. Kight, and her brother, Fred Levan Kight. She is survived by her Husband of 57 years, George Carlton Robbins, her son Brian Carlton Robbins (Julie), her daughter Wendy Laraine Robbins-McClary (Scott), and her daughter Tamara (Tammy) Lynn Robbins. For all funeral details please see www.StanfillFH.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 19, 2020