ZUNDELL, WARREN, DR. After completing medical school and an Army internship, Dr. Zundell served in Korea for 2 years as a Captain in the Army. Then he moved to Coral Gables in 1952 from the Northeast to set up his medical practice and he continued to work on SW 8th Street until retirement in 1988. His general practice eventually cared for 3 generations of families. For over 50 years, he and wife, Elfriede were members of Temple Judea in Coral Gables. He was very active in his Jewish War Veterans Post #0243, serving as it's Commander during the 1970's. He was engaged in Coral Gables City and political issues. Dr. Zundell served as chairman on many committees at Coral Gables Hospital and served on the Florida State Medicare Commission until retirement. After a long and wonderful life, he passed peacefully at 95 years old on April 4, 2019. Dr Zundell is survived by his two daughters, Sandra Rapke and Valerie Herskowitz, four grandchildren, Andrea Knowles, Jessica Jarmoune, Hunter Herskowitz and Blake Herskowitz and his great grandson, James Jarmoune. Services will be at Lakeside Memorial Park on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Autism Registry.

