Warren Franklin Bateman
November 7, 2020
Maggie Valley, North Carolina - Warren Franklin Bateman, age 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Maggie Valley, NC on November 7, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, and his adoring family including two sons, Duane (Mary) and Warren Earl (Tena); four daughters, Karen Kuglar (Bill), Suan Swenson, Joy Lopez and Donna Richabaugh (Roy); five grandchildren, Jennifer, Hill (Randi), Riley (Gabriella), Kayla (Gwenn Witherspoon), Phillip Valoret (Lauren); and four great-grandchildren: Grey, Jonathan, Camilla and Victoria. In addition, he leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins along with his devoted friend and caregiver, Brenna Moore.
Born October 13, 1922 in Plainview, MN, Warren was the third of four children of Laurel and Earl Bateman. He is preceded in death by his daughters Lynn and Kaye, his granddaughter Janet, and his siblings, Charles, Stanley and Carol.
Warren served in the Pacific on Guam with Fleet Admiral Chester A. Nimitz prior to Japan's surrender to end the war. After World War II, he returned to Minnesota to finish his education and received a Law degree from the University of Minnesota. Warren practiced law briefly but went on to become a law book salesman for West Publishing Company out of St. Paul, MN. He retired in 1996.
The weekend before Warren's 98th birthday the VFW Post 5202 of Waynesville, NC honored him with a motorcade procession at the Maggie Valley Club and Resort. They presented him with a bronze United States Coat of Arms medal from the World War II era. His Maggie Valley friends and the local police also drove by with signs and sirens to wish him a Happy Birthday.
What brought Warren joy, in addition to his family, were his many hunting and fishing trips. He was an avid golfer and played the game wherever possible. At the Maggie Valley Golf Course he could read the greens so well he was often providing advice on where to putt the ball. He also enjoyed the sport of curling and loved a good game of cards. Warren was a member of the Golden Cane club and loved to attend both Football and Basketball games at the University of Miami.
After his retirement, Warren and his wife Marilyn made philanthropic contributions based on words Warren lived by: You can't enjoy the Fruits of your Labor until you give some away. The Mayo Clinic of Rochester, MN and several universities were among numerous recipients of such contributions. These donations prove testament to the many blessings he and Marilyn have received and the legacy of such generosity will live on for generations.
Warren will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Warren F. Bateman to Poverello Fund at Mayo Clinic. Donations can be made online https://mayoclinic.org/giving-to-mayo-clinic
, under tribute information, please indicate the gift is in memory of Warren F. Bateman or by mail to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55902.
