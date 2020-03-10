Markham, Wayne S., 71, of Marathon, Florida, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, after sudden complications from a long-standing illness. Wayne was publisher of The Keynoter and The Reporter in the Florida Keys for 13 years. He led the two weekly community newspapers in award-winning coverage of news, opinion, arts and entertainment, tourism, fishing, environment, and hurricanes. Wayne loved the Florida Keys, its history, and its people. Wayne spent most of his journalism career in Miami at The Miami Herald where, for 30 years, he held newsroom roles as a reporter, award-winning real estate writer, and section editor before moving into business operations where he was a circulation director. Wayne was born in East St. Louis, St. Clair County, Illinois, in 1948, the son of Volney and Frances Markham. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lois; daughter Heather Stewart and son-in-law, Keith, of Charlotte, NC; son Sean Markham and daughter-in-law, Jaime, of Culver City, CA; brother Dennis Markham and sister-in- law, Barbara, of Waterloo, IL; four grandchildren, Sydney, 15, Braden, 10, Lillie, 9, and Leo, 3; nephews Jesse Markham (wife, Jesse) of Waterloo and Eli Markham (wife, Rebekah) of St. Louis, MO; great-nieces Nola, 2, and Amelia, 1; great-nephew Wyatt, 13; mother-in-law Frances Wolfe and sister-in-law Cheryl Wolfe of Morgantown, WV. Wayne's life and memory are being commemorated in a private family gathering in Asheville, NC. Memoriam donations can be made to United Way of the Florida Keys, P.O. Box 2143, Key West, FL 33045.

