Weiss, Tom ,72, passed away peacefully at his home in Boca Raton, Florida, on June 4th. Tom was a fighter, but after several years he succumbed to his battle with cancer. Tom had the ability to make everyone feel important, and to embrace the joy of life and friendship. He was charming and funny and smart, with an infectious laugh and great sense of humor. He touched the lives of so many friends and colleagues, creating a personal and real connection with them. His place in their lives cannot be replaced. Tom had a lifelong passion for golf, a passion that he shared with his family, taking him to the most challenging courses in the world, and ultimately developing, with his brother Dick, Strategic Shaft Technologies, the undisputed world golf industry leader in the development of golf shaft analysis and club assembly. Tom's career began in the food industry where he excelled in management and sales with leading national service and supply companies, and paved the way for his 20+ year leadership role with Syracuse China as Vice President, and then to the creation of his own tableware company, Tom Weiss & Associates, in South Florida. Tom is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Ellen (Paden) and her two sons, David Schwartz (wife Amy and daughter Lana), and Michael (Natalia) Schwartz, all of New York City, and his brother Richard Weiss (Gail) of Jupiter, Florida. He is a graduate of the Albany Academy, Albany High School and the University of Miami (FL) in 1970. He is the son of former New York State Republican Chairman Norman Weiss, Esq. and Dorothy (Feinberg) Weiss of Albany, New York. His grandfather was Benjamin Feinberg, NY Senate Majority Leader. His namesake Godfather was Thomas Dewey, NY State Governor. There are no funeral services planned at this time. Contributions can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society, honoring Tom's love of animals.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.