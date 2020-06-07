Williams, Wellington "Wellie" age 69 died peacefully in Hollywood,Florida on May 24, 2020. He was born in Sav-La-Mar, Jamaica on March 16, 1951. Wellie graduated from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute in 1974 with a Business Administration degree. He had three children with his former wife, Michelle Williams from 1976-1986. The family relocated from Toronto, Canada to South Florida in 1991. Wellie was the owner and president of Excel Rent-A-Car in Miami, Florida from 1996 until his retirement in 2016. Wellie is survived by his children, Simone and Courtney Krasnor-Williams and Jonathan and Lisa Williams; grandchildren, Margot, Meryl and Ryan Krasnor-Williams and Jonathan Williams Jr.; and brothers David and Anthony Williams. He is preceded in death by son, Ryan Williams and parents,Joyce and Vincent Williams. His children and grandchildren remember him as a compassionate, generous, and charismatic father and "Gung Gung" who encouraged them to enjoy life and pursue their dreams. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Davie, Florida with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Humane Society of Broward County at2070 Griffin Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312. Condolences can be sent tohttps://bit.ly/2XSC3yx
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.