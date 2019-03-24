Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Poe Whitmire. View Sign

WHITMIRE, WENDY POE. 63, passed away March 21, 2019. Born in Miami Florida in 1955. Owner of Poes Rentals of Hialeah. She enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling. She was a member of Coral Reef Yacht Club, and was a member on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami. She was predeceased by her husband Jimmie. Survived by her sister Roxanne of Lake Charles, LA., step daughter Jennifer, cousins, nieces and nephews of Hilliard, OH, and Flora of San Francisco, CA and cousin Ben of Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami or The in memory of Wendy Poe Whitmire. Services will be at 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, March 28 at VAN ORSDEL Funeral Chapel Kendall 11220 N. Kendall Dr. Miami FL 305-279-6644.

WHITMIRE, WENDY POE. 63, passed away March 21, 2019. Born in Miami Florida in 1955. Owner of Poes Rentals of Hialeah. She enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling. She was a member of Coral Reef Yacht Club, and was a member on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami. She was predeceased by her husband Jimmie. Survived by her sister Roxanne of Lake Charles, LA., step daughter Jennifer, cousins, nieces and nephews of Hilliard, OH, and Flora of San Francisco, CA and cousin Ben of Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami or The in memory of Wendy Poe Whitmire. Services will be at 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, March 28 at VAN ORSDEL Funeral Chapel Kendall 11220 N. Kendall Dr. Miami FL 305-279-6644. Funeral Home Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive

11220 No. Kendall Drive

Miami , FL 33176

305-279-6644 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.