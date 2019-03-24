WHITMIRE, WENDY POE. 63, passed away March 21, 2019. Born in Miami Florida in 1955. Owner of Poes Rentals of Hialeah. She enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling. She was a member of Coral Reef Yacht Club, and was a member on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami. She was predeceased by her husband Jimmie. Survived by her sister Roxanne of Lake Charles, LA., step daughter Jennifer, cousins, nieces and nephews of Hilliard, OH, and Flora of San Francisco, CA and cousin Ben of Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami or The in memory of Wendy Poe Whitmire. Services will be at 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, March 28 at VAN ORSDEL Funeral Chapel Kendall 11220 N. Kendall Dr. Miami FL 305-279-6644.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 24, 2019