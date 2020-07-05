Florence Werner A Woman of Valor, Madame Butterfly, needlepoint, art glass, banana cake, bridge. These are just a few of the things that will forever remind us of Florence Bryna Werner. Florence, "Nanny" or "Ema" left us on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 85, surrounded by loved ones in her home in Aventura, FL. Her spirit is carried on by her four children, Beverly, Marc, Michael and Ronald, 10 grandchildren, six great- grandchildren and extended family and friends who deeply cherished her. Florence lived a life full of love, having married her sweetheart Robert Werner (Bob) on August 10, 1952 in a double wedding with Bob's identical twin brother. This August would have marked their 68th wedding anniversary. Together, Florence and Bob raised four beautiful children, helped to build Werner Ladder Co., a successful family business, traveled the world, supported numerous charitable causes, shared a love of Israel and Jewish tradition, and amassed a one-of-a-kind art glass collection that will be donated to the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami. Florence was passionate about the arts, especially opera. She relished her roles as a supernumerary in "A Masked Ball" (Un Ballo) and Carmen. For her 75th birthday in Santa Fe, Mezzo Soprano Deborah Domanski sang her aria from Carmen for the whole family. The importance of philanthropy and tikkun olam (healing the world) was central to Florence's life and something she and Bob instilled in their family. Florence was a lifetime member of the Women's International Zionist Organization and Hadassah, she was a board member of the Florida Grand Opera and Citizens Interest in Arts, a member of the Lion of Judah Society and a significant donor to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. Florence is survived by her beloved husband Bob, and her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren whose photos line her refrigerator and kitchen walls, reminding everyone of the countless family trips and memories over the years. Florence is reunited with her mother, Bertha, her father, Sol, and her brothers, Lewis and Nathan, who preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Florida Grand Opera or the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami or any charity of your choice
.