Byrd, Robert White passed away on December 5, 2019 unexpectedly of an aortic aneurysm. He was born in Miami, Florida on March 13, 1961 to Barbara O'Neal Byrd and William Henry Byrd, the second of their four boys. Robert was a lifelong resident of Miami. He attended Coral Gables High and went on to the University of Kentucky where he was an outstanding football player. Robert returned to Florida to attend Florida State University and in 1983 joined his father to run the family tile business. Under his guidance, he further expanded the business to include the development of new products, manufacturing them across 3 continents. In the course of his business, Robert developed lifelong friendships across the globe. He was an avid fly fisherman from the Florida Keys to North Carolina, the Andes and beyond. He shared his knowledge and passion of the sport and the water with his sons and to many in the Mangowood community, where he lived. Robert was known for his lively discussions of ideas, his selfless acts, his kindness to all and his devotion to family and friends. Robert could be counted on to assist anyone in need without expectation of anything in return. His life is an inspiration to all who knew and loved him. Robert was preceded in death by his father William Henry Byrd. He is survived by (the loves of his life), his sons Ford, Mercer and Grandson Atlas, mother Barbara Byrd brothers William Byrd, Jr (Trudy), Walter Byrd (Shari), James Byrd, the mother of his children Kim Ford Byrd, numerous adoring nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Tumor Foundation or CAST for Kids Foundation.

