MAHAFFEY, WILLARD ANDREW, age 96 of Kennesaw, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 3rd from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Wednesday, April 3rd at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Farist officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery. He is survived by: Son-Bruce (Elizabeth) Mahaffey of Miami, FL. Son- Scott (Melinda) Mahaffey of Thomaston Daughter -Barbara (Tom) Derrer of Kennesaw Daughter- Judy (Michael) Arthur of FL. Daughter - Penny Hitchcock of Miami, FL. Brother- Jack Mahaffey of Peachtree City Sister- Sara Stoddard of Miami, FL. 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren also survive. Mr. Mahaffey was a Navy pilot and flew an Avenger. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to the at www.ALZ.org/donate. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mahaffey family.
