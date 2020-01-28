Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Alfred (Al) Davis. View Sign Service Information Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home 10936 NE 6TH Avenue Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

Davis, William Alfred (Al) passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from complications of congestive heart failure at North Shore Medical Center. He was born in Miami on Feb. 27, 1940 to Bob and Sarah Davis. He attended St. Rose of Lima School, Horace Mann Jr. High, The Baylor School, Miami Edison High School, Marion Military Academy and Miami Dade College. Al resided in Miami his entire life except for a short period when the family company moved to Vero Beach, FL. Always one to be active in the community, Al earned a weekend with the Robbie family in Minnesota for selling the most season tickets in the early years of the Miami Dolphins. He also was one of the founding members of the North Shore Hospital Golf Tournament sponsored by the Miami Shores Rotary Club, raising thousands of dollars for the hospital. He was a past President of the Rotary Club in both Vero Beach and Miami Shores. Al served on the Miami Shores Village Council for 2 decades including 3 times as Mayor and once as Vice Mayor. He was known to his constituents as being the "go to" person when they needed to get something done. He was Citizen of the Year in 2013. Al was a member and past President of The Marching and Chowder Society of Miami Shores. Al is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Stobs Davis, sons William A Davis, Jr (Tanya) and James Harwood Davis, daughter Julia Penn Davis, grandchildren William A III, Taylor, Mackenzie, and Sarah Davis, brother Robert Huntington Davis Jr (Karen) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing, Thursday January 30, 2020 from 6-8pm., at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NE 6 th Avenue. Miami, FL 33161. Funeral service Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3:30pm., at St Rose of Lima Church, 415 NE 105 th Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

Davis, William Alfred (Al) passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from complications of congestive heart failure at North Shore Medical Center. He was born in Miami on Feb. 27, 1940 to Bob and Sarah Davis. He attended St. Rose of Lima School, Horace Mann Jr. High, The Baylor School, Miami Edison High School, Marion Military Academy and Miami Dade College. Al resided in Miami his entire life except for a short period when the family company moved to Vero Beach, FL. Always one to be active in the community, Al earned a weekend with the Robbie family in Minnesota for selling the most season tickets in the early years of the Miami Dolphins. He also was one of the founding members of the North Shore Hospital Golf Tournament sponsored by the Miami Shores Rotary Club, raising thousands of dollars for the hospital. He was a past President of the Rotary Club in both Vero Beach and Miami Shores. Al served on the Miami Shores Village Council for 2 decades including 3 times as Mayor and once as Vice Mayor. He was known to his constituents as being the "go to" person when they needed to get something done. He was Citizen of the Year in 2013. Al was a member and past President of The Marching and Chowder Society of Miami Shores. Al is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Stobs Davis, sons William A Davis, Jr (Tanya) and James Harwood Davis, daughter Julia Penn Davis, grandchildren William A III, Taylor, Mackenzie, and Sarah Davis, brother Robert Huntington Davis Jr (Karen) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing, Thursday January 30, 2020 from 6-8pm., at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NE 6 th Avenue. Miami, FL 33161. Funeral service Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3:30pm., at St Rose of Lima Church, 415 NE 105 th Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000 Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close