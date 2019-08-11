BUSLINGER, WILLIAM "BILL" died August 8 at the age of 90. Bill was born and raised in Miami (Miami High), was a World War II veteran (Air Force), and married to his sweetheart Betty Higgins for 64 years. After retirement from Eastern Air Lines as a systems manager, he moved with Betty to Viera. He returned to Miami (Eastridge) after the death of his wife to be close to his family. He is survived by his children: Sue (Henry Clifford); David (Ruth); Donald (Carol Lee) and Beth (Gene Kohly); nine grand-children and six great grand-children, all of whom were privileged to know and be loved by him. Visitation (10 am) and Services (11 am) will be held at Stanfill Funeral Home, 10545 S. Dixie Hwy, Miami, on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 11, 2019