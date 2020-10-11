Carter, William E. (Bill) , 77, of Castine, died unexpectedly October 7, 2020 of sepsis at EMMC, Bangor. Bill was born April 5, 1943 in Miami, FL son of Bessie (Powell) and Hubert Carter. Bill graduated from Deerfield Academy in MA. He then attended MIT in MA and obtained his MBA at Wharton School of Business Administration. He had a long career in chemical manufacturing. For the past 15 years, he was a dedicated member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Castine. Every Sunday Bill could be heard over the rest of the congregation with his beautiful tenor voice. Bill was an avid bridge player for his entire life. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sylvia; step-son, John Keepax and wife Laura of Miami, FL; daughter, Emily Kelter of Charlotte, NC; step-daughter, Sarah Nash and husband Andy of London, England; sons, Jeff Carter and wife Wendy and Chris Carter both of Kalamazoo, MI; granddaughters, Kelsey, Erin, Angel, Haley, Samantha, and Allison; great-grandson, Ari and a host of close family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents; his favorite Aunt Lee Lee and her son Steve Bagg. Memorial services in Castine and Miami to follow in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Humane Society of USA, 1255 23 rd St NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or a charity of one's choice
. Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com