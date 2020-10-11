HERLIHY, WILLIAM FRANCIS, "GUY", JR. Age 66. Jan 27, 1954 to Aug 22, 2020. As a teen, Guy joined Civil Air Patrol's youth program and became a Cadet Officer. He served in the US Army's 101 st Airborne Division as a helicopter pilot. He attained the rank of WO1 and was honorably discharged. Guy continued his flying career as a commercial helicopter pilot. He worked at FLL for the Broward County Aviation Dept. retiring in Jan 2020. Guy returned to CAP after the Army and earned the CAP rank of LtCol. He also enjoyed bike riding and amateur radio. Guy will be missed by his many friends and co-workers. A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Oct 17, 2020 at 11 am. View the service virtually via Caballero Rivero Little Havana: dignitymemorial.com
: select Obituaries. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Civil Air Patrol Cadet Scholarships by using this link https://bit.ly/HerlihyGuy
or to a charity of your choice
.