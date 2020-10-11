1/
William Francis "Guy" Herlihy Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERLIHY, WILLIAM FRANCIS, "GUY", JR. Age 66. Jan 27, 1954 to Aug 22, 2020. As a teen, Guy joined Civil Air Patrol's youth program and became a Cadet Officer. He served in the US Army's 101 st Airborne Division as a helicopter pilot. He attained the rank of WO1 and was honorably discharged. Guy continued his flying career as a commercial helicopter pilot. He worked at FLL for the Broward County Aviation Dept. retiring in Jan 2020. Guy returned to CAP after the Army and earned the CAP rank of LtCol. He also enjoyed bike riding and amateur radio. Guy will be missed by his many friends and co-workers. A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Oct 17, 2020 at 11 am. View the service virtually via Caballero Rivero Little Havana: dignitymemorial.com: select Obituaries. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Civil Air Patrol Cadet Scholarships by using this link https://bit.ly/HerlihyGuy or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved