William (Ace) Noonan, 94, of Vero Beach, Fl. Loving father, grandfather and friend passed away August 16th 2020. Ace was a World War II veteran, graduate of the University of Miami, a man of Catholic faith and a golf professional for 60 years. Ace was preceded in death by the love of his life Coe, his wife of 60 years, brothers Jack and David and nephew John. Ace is survived by his sons Bill Noonan (Debbie) of Vero Beach, Fl., Paul Noonan (Ann) of Dallas Texas, Grandchildren Nicole and Christie Noonan of Vero Beach Fl. and John Paul Noonan of Dallas, Texas, his brother Bob (Lucile) of Morristown, N.J. and his many nieces and nephews. Ace was larger than life, had a radiant and infectious personality. Ace was happy to call Key Biscayne, Fl. his home. He was a lifeguard at Crandon Park Beach, the manager of the Hurricane Harbor Lounge and Key Hole, he was the golf professional at Key Colony Golf Course, The Links of Key Biscayne and The Biltmore Golf Course. Ace had the opportunity to play golf with President Nixon, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. He was an active member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and enjoyed greeting parishioners as an usher. Ace truly loved and was loved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store