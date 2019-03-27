Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Nelson. View Sign

Nelson, William J III, 75 of Columbus, GA and Miami, Florida passed away on March 16, 2019. Son of William John Nelson JR and Evelyn Snedeker Nelson (both deceased). He graduated from the University of GA. He moved to Florida as a young man where his lifelong love of the water was realized. A man of many talents, he was an accomplished sailor and enjoyed sailing his 28 FT Morgan; He was building his own house; he drove big rig trucks and motorcycles and even flew and sold ultralight planes. He could play guitar and write poetry. He loved the outdoors. He owned Thompson Park Stables - run by his loyal horse woman, Faith Wyant. He is survived by his devoted and loving partner, Mollie M. Meyers - who called him the love of her life. He is also survived by many, many friends. He was so kind to everyone and if anyone, friend or stranger needed something, he would help them. He will be greatly missed! A celebration of his life will be held on April 3, 2019 at 1pm at the Chapel of Wayside Baptist Church, 7701 SW 98 Street, Miami, FL 33156

