Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Joseph (Bill) Ahern. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billy 02/05/1950 - 03/08/2020 went to eternal rest with the Angels. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 Years Selina and his brother James. His children Kimberly, Jamie, Amber, Joseph and Chelsea. His Grandchildren Margie, Kayla, Kristen, Sierra, Thomas, Devon, Emily, Ava, Vivian, Leo, Grayson, Angelina and great granddaughter Elizabeth. Billy retired from Miami-Dade county as part of the endangered species Sea Turtle preservation initiative. He was a musician of note, his avid drumming can be enjoyed through out various media outlets. Billy never met a stranger that did not walk away as a friend. He always tried to live his life motto "it's the little things!" A celebration of his life will be held at the Memorial San Jose Palm Funeral Home 3850 Palm Ave, Hialea. From 6PM to 11, with invocation at 7:30. All are welcome. The family looks forward to seeing you.

Billy 02/05/1950 - 03/08/2020 went to eternal rest with the Angels. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 Years Selina and his brother James. His children Kimberly, Jamie, Amber, Joseph and Chelsea. His Grandchildren Margie, Kayla, Kristen, Sierra, Thomas, Devon, Emily, Ava, Vivian, Leo, Grayson, Angelina and great granddaughter Elizabeth. Billy retired from Miami-Dade county as part of the endangered species Sea Turtle preservation initiative. He was a musician of note, his avid drumming can be enjoyed through out various media outlets. Billy never met a stranger that did not walk away as a friend. He always tried to live his life motto "it's the little things!" A celebration of his life will be held at the Memorial San Jose Palm Funeral Home 3850 Palm Ave, Hialea. From 6PM to 11, with invocation at 7:30. All are welcome. The family looks forward to seeing you. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close