Billy 02/05/1950 - 03/08/2020 went to eternal rest with the Angels. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 Years Selina and his brother James. His children Kimberly, Jamie, Amber, Joseph and Chelsea. His Grandchildren Margie, Kayla, Kristen, Sierra, Thomas, Devon, Emily, Ava, Vivian, Leo, Grayson, Angelina and great granddaughter Elizabeth. Billy retired from Miami-Dade county as part of the endangered species Sea Turtle preservation initiative. He was a musician of note, his avid drumming can be enjoyed through out various media outlets. Billy never met a stranger that did not walk away as a friend. He always tried to live his life motto "it's the little things!" A celebration of his life will be held at the Memorial San Jose Palm Funeral Home 3850 Palm Ave, Hialea. From 6PM to 11, with invocation at 7:30. All are welcome. The family looks forward to seeing you.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 13, 2020