William (AC) M. Hochadel Jr., 59, Of Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed away on April 25. Originally of Girard, Ohio, he is survived by his brothers David, Richard, and Michael, sister in law Pam, nieces Amy and Sarah, and nephew James. Billy loved the many years he worked on the NHRA circuit for Gwynn Racing and Kalitta Motorsports. He enjoyed fishing with his friend Phil. Always quick to make friends he will be missed by many. Donations in his memory can be made to to Catholic Hospice, Broward Office.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 10, 2019