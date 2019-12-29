Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Oscar Peacon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peacon, William Oscar , born in Chicago, IL on September 18, 1935 to parents Helen Orr and Oscar Peacon (both deceased) and peacefully passed on December 19, 2019 due to complications from Cancer. Bill grew up in Coral Gables and at an early age, had a newspaper route. He had a passion for horses and spent countless hours barrel racing, showing and raising them. He even tried his hand at riding in a rodeo, taming a bucking bronco. That lasted about 2 seconds and resulted in several fractures to his leg. He also had a love for many sports. After attending Miami High, Bill served in the U.S. Army as an Intelligence Officer. During this enlistment, he traveled throughout Europe playing soccer and rugby. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Bill returned to Miami and Attended the University of Miami. This is where he met his first wife Barbara Schulgen. They had four kids and embarked on a career of modeling, including print advertising and TV Commercials. Bill was a successful salesman for the Mennen Company where he built one of the most famous Hot Rods of the day. The Mennen Hot Rod, a 32 T-Bucket helped earn him the #1 Top Salesman in the Nation. He was a true horse trader. After parting ways with Barbara, Bill met up with his High School sweetheart, Barbara McNeil (Fisher) and the rest is history as they say. Together they raised the blended family of eight kids. They traveled extensively throughout the US and often could be found in the Keys. Bill and Barbara were huge supporters of anything to do with the University Of Miami Sports programs. Bill was a creature of habit and had many friends in the community. He would often arrive at the bagel emporium before the owner and spend hours there greeting friends and newcomers. He had the humility to often laugh at himself and had an exceptional sense of humor. He will be missed by all. Bill was predeceased by Barbara, his wife of 45 years. Helen Popp, his mother. His brothers Bobby and Kenny. Survived by children Vicki, Jeff (Connie), Valerie and John. Step-Children Kim Fisher, Sue Thomas (John), Tom Fisher (Mary) and Lisa Wood. Grandchildren: Tiffany, Danielle, Alexandria, Cole, Jake, Johnathan, Lauren, Ryan, TJ, Nicole, Alexis and Derrick. A Celebration of Life will be held January 11 th from 11am-2pm.

Peacon, William Oscar , born in Chicago, IL on September 18, 1935 to parents Helen Orr and Oscar Peacon (both deceased) and peacefully passed on December 19, 2019 due to complications from Cancer. Bill grew up in Coral Gables and at an early age, had a newspaper route. He had a passion for horses and spent countless hours barrel racing, showing and raising them. He even tried his hand at riding in a rodeo, taming a bucking bronco. That lasted about 2 seconds and resulted in several fractures to his leg. He also had a love for many sports. After attending Miami High, Bill served in the U.S. Army as an Intelligence Officer. During this enlistment, he traveled throughout Europe playing soccer and rugby. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Bill returned to Miami and Attended the University of Miami. This is where he met his first wife Barbara Schulgen. They had four kids and embarked on a career of modeling, including print advertising and TV Commercials. Bill was a successful salesman for the Mennen Company where he built one of the most famous Hot Rods of the day. The Mennen Hot Rod, a 32 T-Bucket helped earn him the #1 Top Salesman in the Nation. He was a true horse trader. After parting ways with Barbara, Bill met up with his High School sweetheart, Barbara McNeil (Fisher) and the rest is history as they say. Together they raised the blended family of eight kids. They traveled extensively throughout the US and often could be found in the Keys. Bill and Barbara were huge supporters of anything to do with the University Of Miami Sports programs. Bill was a creature of habit and had many friends in the community. He would often arrive at the bagel emporium before the owner and spend hours there greeting friends and newcomers. He had the humility to often laugh at himself and had an exceptional sense of humor. He will be missed by all. Bill was predeceased by Barbara, his wife of 45 years. Helen Popp, his mother. His brothers Bobby and Kenny. Survived by children Vicki, Jeff (Connie), Valerie and John. Step-Children Kim Fisher, Sue Thomas (John), Tom Fisher (Mary) and Lisa Wood. Grandchildren: Tiffany, Danielle, Alexandria, Cole, Jake, Johnathan, Lauren, Ryan, TJ, Nicole, Alexis and Derrick. A Celebration of Life will be held January 11 th from 11am-2pm. Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close