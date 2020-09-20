BOWERS, WILLIAM P. Better known as "Captain," born June 28, 1929, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 at the age of 91. The Captain is survived by his wife of 37 years, Audrey Palomino Bowers; his children, Suzette Gagliano, Dale Palomino, Angela Mungovan, Cynthia Bowers and Greg Bowers; grandchildren, Michelle Martinez, Raquel Gagliano, Bill Marion, Tara Fricke, Wayne Marion, Tyler Marion, Bree Ann Camacho, Ethan Palomino, Jada Palomino and several great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Christensen and Jane Stark. He is predeceased by his parents, William H. Bowers Sr., and Esther Strople, sister Betsy Prout, daughter Sharon Marion and granddaughter Kaely Camacho. The Captain was born in Mt. Kisco, New York. He graduated high school and enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a radar mechanic in the Korean War. In April of 1970, he opened the Captain's Tavern in a converted post office building in a remote area of southwest Dade county where he devoted the next 50 years of his life to providing the freshest seafood from all over the country. In 1982 Captain met the love of his life Audrey. They both loved to cook and travel the world where they often attended cooking classes and brought back new ideas to the Tavern menu from what they had learned. Captain enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love for the restaurant business and made frequent visits to Chip Cassidy's wine class at Florida International University where he spoke with students in the Hospitality program. He tried to impress upon them that a restaurant manager's place was out on the dining room floor and not back in the office. Every year at the beginning of Stone Crab season, Captain and his wife Audrey would travel to Sonoma County, California, where they would host a Stone Crab feast along with the Gallo family. Wine makers from all over Sonoma county would showcase their wines along with Stone Crabs, conch fritters and key lime pie. This personal relationship with the winemakers allowed Captain to offer wines on his list that would otherwise be unavailable. When asked why he sold his wines so cheaply, he would reply, "a quick nickel is better than a slow dime." He will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



