Krupczak Sr, William Paul . passed away on December 18, 2019. He was born October 31st, 1933 in Uncasville CT. After high school at the Norwich Free Academy, Bill enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Korean War aboard the USS Boxer. After college, he taught high school before going back to graduate school for a Ph.D. in educational psychology at the University of Miami. He and his wife Patricia moved to Miami in 1972 and lived there for many years before moving up to Smyrna, GA, in 2018, to be closer to the grandchildren of Robert and David. Bill was an avid diver, fisherman, and boater in the waters off South Florida and could navigate them solely via visual landmarks. He was a wonderful father and a kind and compassionate man who loved working with children. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Patricia, three children, William Jr (wife Iris), Robert (wife Cheryl), David (wife Angela), ten grandchildren, his sister Beverly, and many nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful husband and friend and will be missed by all.

