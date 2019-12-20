William Perry

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy to the Perry family he will be truly..."
    - Barry & rosalind Mckellar
Service Information
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
2401 Southwest 64th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL
33317
(954)-792-9360
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
2401 Southwest 64th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
2401 Southwest 64th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Obituary
William Perry (88) passed on December 13, 2019. Born in Monticello, Florida, and longtime resident of Miami and Broward County, William was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments at his home in Inverrary, Lauderhill. William worked at City National Bank of North Miami. Starting as a janitor, he worked for over 43 years, eventually promoted to the banks first black teller, head teller, and ultimately retiring as a Vice President. He is known best for his stock tips and advice on real estate. He is survived by his wife, Beulah Perry, two sons Michael and William Perry, grandchildren Brittney and Tanya, and step-children Sandra, Angela, Randy, Nollis, and Jennifer. Viewing: 12/21/19, 4:00 - 7:00 PM; Funeral Service: 12/22/19: 1:00 PM; Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 2401 Southwest 64th Avenue, Davie, FL.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Fort Lauderdale, FL   (954) 792-9360
