Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. William "Scott" Piper III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr.Piper III, William "Scott" 80, of Coconut Grove, Florida passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 in his home. Born in Syracuse, New York, he is the eldest son of Dr. William Scott Piper, Jr from Clearfield, Pennsylvania and Mary Camby Kerr of Syracuse, NY. He attended Coral Gables High School, Dartmouth and received his medical degree from the Univ of Miami in 1965. At West Point in 1973 Scott earned his Class C Advanced Parachutist license. After 100-free falls, qualified as member of the West Point Sky Diving Team. He was a licensed multi-engine pilot, glider pilot and competed in aerobatic skydiving. He was an Army officer, a surgeon stationed at the 106th Gen Hosp in Yokosuka, Japan in 1967 treating soldiers who were injured in Viet Nam. In his lifetime, Scott owned 15 boats, all named Pipe Dream. Scott was in private practice as an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Hospital till 2006 and an avid sailor completing 5 Circumnavigations. He was awarded the prestigious CCA Blue Water Medal in 2008. Logged over 200,000 miles and visited 147 countries. He has 17 CCA Parkinsons Awards for 17 Ocean Crossings. Transited the Suez and Panama Canals and rounded both Cape Hope and Cape Horn. He was the SORC Chairman 1986-1987 and 1991-1992. At 60 yrs old, in 1999 he climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro. He is a member of Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, Coral Reef Yacht Club, Transpac YC and Storm Trysail YC. He was Commodore of BBYC from 2001-2003. He was most at home on his J/160, Pipe Dream IX. Medicine and sailing was his passion. He was happiest at the helm, sailing around the world with family and friends. Hundreds of sailors shared adventures on Pipe Dream IX as documented in Scott's 10 Yacht Log Books. His major racing consists of Trans-Atlantic Races in '58 & '60, 25 SORC races '55-92, a Sydney-Hobart in '99, 4 Montego Bay races and 5 Newport to Bermuda races and a Transpac in '03. He took 1st Place in the '06 & '07 Etchell Florida Station Championship, 1st Grand Master in the Etchell World Championship 1999, and 1st in the Round-the-World Rally '97-98. Scott was loved by his wife Mary, his brother Jon and wife Nancy, deceased brother Tom, son William Scott Piper IV and wife Meg, daughter Michel, deceased son Dauphinot, four grandchildren Taylor, Gillette, Liam and Davis, as well as nieces Lee, Kelly, Leslie and nephew Jay; two step-sons Greg and Jeff, wives Roseann and Maricarmen, and 5 step-grandchildren, Jonathan, Amber, Megan, Samantha and Evan. Scott had a very full life. It was well-lived. He said he had no regrets. Memorial services will be held on Thurs, January 30, 2020 at Plymouth Congregational Church in Coconut Grove. A reception will follow at the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club for family and friends.

Dr.Piper III, William "Scott" 80, of Coconut Grove, Florida passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 in his home. Born in Syracuse, New York, he is the eldest son of Dr. William Scott Piper, Jr from Clearfield, Pennsylvania and Mary Camby Kerr of Syracuse, NY. He attended Coral Gables High School, Dartmouth and received his medical degree from the Univ of Miami in 1965. At West Point in 1973 Scott earned his Class C Advanced Parachutist license. After 100-free falls, qualified as member of the West Point Sky Diving Team. He was a licensed multi-engine pilot, glider pilot and competed in aerobatic skydiving. He was an Army officer, a surgeon stationed at the 106th Gen Hosp in Yokosuka, Japan in 1967 treating soldiers who were injured in Viet Nam. In his lifetime, Scott owned 15 boats, all named Pipe Dream. Scott was in private practice as an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Hospital till 2006 and an avid sailor completing 5 Circumnavigations. He was awarded the prestigious CCA Blue Water Medal in 2008. Logged over 200,000 miles and visited 147 countries. He has 17 CCA Parkinsons Awards for 17 Ocean Crossings. Transited the Suez and Panama Canals and rounded both Cape Hope and Cape Horn. He was the SORC Chairman 1986-1987 and 1991-1992. At 60 yrs old, in 1999 he climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro. He is a member of Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, Coral Reef Yacht Club, Transpac YC and Storm Trysail YC. He was Commodore of BBYC from 2001-2003. He was most at home on his J/160, Pipe Dream IX. Medicine and sailing was his passion. He was happiest at the helm, sailing around the world with family and friends. Hundreds of sailors shared adventures on Pipe Dream IX as documented in Scott's 10 Yacht Log Books. His major racing consists of Trans-Atlantic Races in '58 & '60, 25 SORC races '55-92, a Sydney-Hobart in '99, 4 Montego Bay races and 5 Newport to Bermuda races and a Transpac in '03. He took 1st Place in the '06 & '07 Etchell Florida Station Championship, 1st Grand Master in the Etchell World Championship 1999, and 1st in the Round-the-World Rally '97-98. Scott was loved by his wife Mary, his brother Jon and wife Nancy, deceased brother Tom, son William Scott Piper IV and wife Meg, daughter Michel, deceased son Dauphinot, four grandchildren Taylor, Gillette, Liam and Davis, as well as nieces Lee, Kelly, Leslie and nephew Jay; two step-sons Greg and Jeff, wives Roseann and Maricarmen, and 5 step-grandchildren, Jonathan, Amber, Megan, Samantha and Evan. Scott had a very full life. It was well-lived. He said he had no regrets. Memorial services will be held on Thurs, January 30, 2020 at Plymouth Congregational Church in Coconut Grove. A reception will follow at the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club for family and friends. Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close