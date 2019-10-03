William R. Rowe, 87, attended Girard College (a school for fatherless boys), in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After graduation, Bill moved to Miami and began a career in sales. He was an agent for New York Life for 50 years. Bill is survived by his wife Jane Allen, daughter Kimberly Ann, son William Richard Rowe, III (Billy); stepdaughters Melissa Levy (Ben), Jean Manners (Jeff); granddaughter Ashley Falk (Eric), Skyler Manners, grandson Nicholas Manners and great-grandchildren Sydney Falk and Riley Falk. He was pre-deceased by his sister Elizabeth Hall and brother Robert Wilson Rowe. Caballero Rivero, 11655 S.W. 117 Avenue on October 4, 2019, viewing at 11 am and service at 12:00 pm.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 3, 2019