William Whidden Tovell
April 10, 1943 - November 18, 2020
Vero Beach, Florida - William Whidden Tovell (Bill or PaPa to his friends and family), 77, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and extraordinarily successful businessman, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020 surrounded by his family after a two and half month battle with lung cancer. Bill was born on April 10, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia. As a boy, he was spunky, a great playmate, and fierce protector of his sister, Martha. He loved to camp near his home at Niskey Lake in southwest Atlanta, where he also enjoyed swimming, boating, and fishing. Even as a young boy, he showed entrepreneurial skills that served him so well in his career. He picked wild daffodils that grew in his family's yard to sell near his home. He excelled as a Boy Scout, earning his Eagle Scout award with three Palms. As part of his scouting activities, he attended Boy Scout camp and helped to build a new one in north Georgia. He also excelled as a student, graduating a year early from high school following early admission to Emory at Oxford and later graduated in 1964 from Emory University with a BA in Psychology and Business. Bill also served in the US Army Medical Corps as well as the Army Reserves.
Following graduation, he went to work for Bacardi Imports, Inc. in sales and worked with the Georgia Peach Commission to introduce the now famous Peach Daiquiri. He was transferred to California and then Pennsylvania where he met the love of his life and wife of 49 years, Patricia Fassett Tovell (Patty or Honey to friends and family). Bill, Patty and their two children, Michelle and Bill Jr., moved to Miami in 1976 where they lived for 19 years until Bill retired from Bacardi, as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and member of the board of directors of Bacardi Imports, Inc., after 26 years with the company. Bill was an active supporter of the University of Miami football program and a member of the Orange Bowl Committee, a position he held until the time of his death.
After his retirement from Bacardi, Bill went on to have a very successful second career in the wine and spirits distribution business as a senior executive for Charmer Industries, where he was President of CDI, Inc. in Bridgeport, Connecticut followed by his tenure as President and CEO of Ben Arnold Sunbelt Beverage Corporation in Columbia, South Carolina, for 20 years until his retirement in 2012. For several years, Bill and Patty spilt their time between their lake house in Chapin, South Carolina and their current home in Vero Beach, Florida. Bill served for eight years on the HOA Board of Marbrisa and was known to his many friends as the pied piper of Marbrisa, always looking for fun things to do with friends. Bill loved spending time with his family, friends and his beloved Boykin spaniel rescue dogs, Sam, and Ranger. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patty, his daughter, Michelle Tovell Quinn (husband Bill Rudnik), his son William W. Tovell, Jr. (Bill or B and his wife, Gayane), his sister, Dr. Martha Nesbitt (husband Pete), his five loving grandchildren, Kate, Billy, Alexandra, William and Byron, and his Boykin spaniel, Ranger. He was a wonderful loving husband and the best father, brother, grandfather and friend with a kind heart and a vibrant fun spirit. His love will endure and be carried on in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing him.
A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bill's memory to either the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County (6230 77th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32967, www.hsvb.org
) or Boykin Spaniel Rescue, Inc. (112 Hunter Ridge Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29316, www.boykinspanielrescue.org
).
