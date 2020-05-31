William White
William passed away on May 21, 2020 at the age of 91. He served in the Coast Guard during the Korean War; worked 40 years for Miami-Dade County as a land surveyor; loved to cook; and was an avid saltwater & freshwater fisherman. William was predeceased by his wife Barbara of 67 years and is survived by his son Danny (Cindy) White; his daughter Debra White; his four grandchildren, Jessica (Patrick) O'Brien; Vanessa White Parker; Daniel Saunders White; Kevin (Meghan) White; and his seven great grandchildren Dallas, Dylan, Kai, Jason, Rylee, Melody, & Daxton.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 31, 2020.
