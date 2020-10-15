1/
Williams Mary
Williams, Mary , 77 of Key Largo, FL peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 5:15 pm. Mary was a small business owner in the Florida Keys. She recently sold Island Elevator and retired in June of 2020 after 52 years of being in the elevator industry. Heavily involved in her community, Mary was always willing to lend a helping hand and even more so, an open heart. She was a prominent member of Leadership Monroe, Rotary of Islamorada, and on the Board of the Good Health Clinic. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Williams, 2012. Mary is survived by her brother, Rick Thomas, son, Frank Williams, Jr., daughter, Jennifer Warger, best friend, Barbara Neal, and three grandchildren, Frank Dages, Kenneth Warger, Jr., and Jessica Warger as well as other family members; Candy, Rebecca, Amanda, Michael, Brigette, and Heather. There will be a viewing on Saturday October 17, 2020 from 1 to 4pm at Allen-Beyer Funeral Home, 101640 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL 33037. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Campbell Foundation. www.campbellfoundation.net

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
