WILLIAMS, WILLIE JAMES, II, DEACON 71, of Greenville, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born in Charleston, he was a son of the late Willie James Williams, Sr. and Lillie Mae Tucker Williams. Willie served in the United States Navy and was a graduate of Florida A&M and Clemson University. He was an educator at Greenville Technical College for 28 years and St. Anthony School for 25 years. Willie was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church where he served as Deacon. He is survived by a brother, Samuel Williams of Miami, FL; two nieces, Mildred Mekeba Way and Patricia Wooten; special cousins, Betty M. Holmes (Cleveland), Lloyd Jones (Marcia), and James Jones (Tammy); and numerous relatives and friends. The Vigil service and Recitation of the Rosary will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Burial will be held in Graceland East Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or School, 307 Gower St., Greenville, SC 29611. The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for their outreach. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting

