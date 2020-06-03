Wilson Rachel
Elda Rosanna Awapara-Maldonado Elda Awapara-Maldonado, 63, of Miami, FL passed Thursday May 28th, 2020 after a courageous long battle with cancer. She was born on February 3rd, 1957 in Lima, Peru, a daughter of the late Dr. Amador Awapara and Elda Suito. Elda owned One World Cruises, a successful travel agency, and was a proud business woman. She was most proud, however, of her role as a loving wife and mother. Elda lived with an intense passion for life, always choosing strength and happiness over fear and sadness. Her story touched the lives of many. She continues to be an inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to know her. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jorge Maldonado; son and finace, Dr. Diego Maldonado and Dr. Rachel Wilson of Bethesda, MD; brother, Fernando "Pocho" Awapara of Lima, Peru; Aunt, Olga Awapara of Miami, FL, and sister-in-law Patricia Maldonado of Miami, Fl. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday June 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 am at Epiphany Catholic Church in South Miami, Fl.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
