Lord, Marjorie Winafred , 97, of Miami Shores, FL, died April 4, 2020. Marjorie was born July 6, 1922 in La Romana, Dominican Republic, to George and Marguerite Skelly. She was the eldest of four children, with three brothers, George Jr., Jack and Richard Skelly. The family relocated to Banes (Oriente Province), Cuba, in 1927, where George Skelly was Superintendent of Railroads for the United Fruit Company. Marjorie Skelly graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans, LA. She attended Havana University and New York University. During WWII, she worked for the FBI in New York City and Washington, D.C. She later returned to Banes, where she was an elementary school teacher. Marjorie met her future husband, John Frederick Lord, Agricultural Super-intendent of United Fruit Co. sugarcane operations, in Banes. They married in 1952 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In 1960, the family left Cuba and moved to Ft. Lauderdale to escape the Communist Revolution. Marjorie was a homemaker, loving mother and wife. She is remembered lovingly as a kind and generous woman by family, friends, neighbors and those who cared for her in her final years.Marjorie is survived by four children and their spouses or partners, Maureen Lord of Miami Shores, FL; John and Irena Lord, Jr. of Vienna, VA; Martha Lord and Manley Fuller of Crawfordville, FL and Hickory, NC; and Peter Lord and Sally Kaufmann of North Miami, FL. She is also survived by grandchildren Elizabeth Lord, John Lord III, Kathleen Fallon and James Lord; Sarah Portuondo; Sophia and Alice Lord; and great grandchildren Langston and Ara Lord, and Cecily Lord Fallon. She is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews including Mary Ellen Skelly and William Skelly of Miami Shores. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lord, in 1989. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charities, Food for the Poor or . A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held later in the year.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.