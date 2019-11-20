Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 (305)-667-2518 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 View Map Service 11:00 AM Christ the King Lutheran Church Pinecrest , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BENEFIELD, Wm. Harvey, "slipped the surly bonds of earth" with his family by his side on November 18, 2019.Harvey was born in New Orleans, LA on August 20, 1933 to the late Hartford Odell and Anna Stanley Benefield. The family later moved to Miami during his elementary school years. He graduated from Miami Senior High (51) and received his BS Civil Engineer degree from University of Miami. It was there that he met and later married the beautiful Janet Chadwick. After college, he joined the Navy, becoming a Naval Aviator. After almost 8 years, enjoying Naval life he moved on to Pan American World Airways until retirement as a B747 Captain. Harvey was proud of the fact that he qualified in a series of aircraft from the DC3 to the B747. Harvey and Jan enjoyed the travel opportunities presented to them while based in Morocco and Texas during Navy life, then Miami, New York, Sydney, Australia and Hong Kong while with PanAm. He also enjoyed the family boating excursions and outings as a member of the Matheson Hammock Yacht Club and Commodore of the University Yacht Club. He was predeceased by his brother Tim (MaryJane), his sisters Claire Benefield Ball (Rod), Anne Benefield Murphy (Frank), Barbara Benefield Holt (Nat), Carol Benefield Collins, and Judy Benefield Neumann (Bud). He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet Chadwick Benefield, their three beautiful daughters: Elaine (Mac) Melvin, Laura (Dan) Fernandez and Katy Liebrecht and six wonderful grandchildren: Brian Fernandez (Ariel), Christopher Fernandez, Michael Fernandez, Harrison Liebrecht, Brooke Liebrecht, Abby Liebrecht, his great grandson Loki, brother-in-law Jim Collins and a very large extended family. Visitation from 6-8 PM on Friday, November 22nd at Stanfill Funeral Home. Services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church (Pinecrest), Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 AM. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the doctors and staff at Doctors Hospital.

