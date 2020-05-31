Richard "Dick" Wolfson, 4/18/1928-5/28/2020 Richard "Dick" Wolfson,was born in Springfield, MA. Son of Maurice and Julia Wolfson, predeceased by brother Gurdon, and sisters, Minna and Eleanor. Married for 59 years to the love of his life, Ronnie, Dick is also survived by his loving sister Dolores Feinswog, daughter, Leslie, and sons Robert and Peter. Dick was the adoring grandfather to Lauren, Zachary (wife Chloe) Jonah, Lexie, Drew, Chase and Cole. Dick graduated from the University of Florida, both undergraduate and Law, and admitted to the Florida Bar in 1952. Subsequent to graduation, he served as a Special Agent with the Office of Special Investigation for three years in France and North Africa. Upon returning to the U.S., he started practicing law in Dade County and continued to do so until his death. Many of the finest young people passed through his office on their way to becoming some of the most efficient and capable members of the Florida Bar. Along the way, he became a Founder at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Mami Beach, member and President of Westview Country Club and of Hound Ears Country Club, Blowing Rock, NC, where he spent a lifetime of enjoying the mountains with his family and playing golf alongside beloved wife Ronnie. Dick was also a Friend of the Miami Jewish Federation. Dick enjoyed his sojourn on earth, and hopes to strike up his old Gin game at his final destination. To respect social distancing, there will be a small, private service and burial on Sunday, May 31.



