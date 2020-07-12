1/2
Yolanda "Yolly" (Balseiro) Buchmann
BUCHMANN, YOLANDA "YOLLY" (NEE BALSEIRO) Age 94, of Miami, FL, passed away on July 7th, 2020. Pre-deceased by cherished husband George A. Buchmann Jr.; Daughter of the late Jose A. Balseiro and Mercedes Balseiro; Sister of Lilana Mees; Mother of Victoria (Steve) Kuethe, Terry (Susan) Buchmann, and the late Diana Asbury; Beloved Grand-mother of Ashleigh (Robert) Bender, Stephanie (Pat) Paul, Kristen "KC" (Scott) Kupperman, Josh (Kelly) Kuethe, Dane Asbury, 12 Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild. Born in Madrid, Spain on January 1, 1925, she was baptized at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, France. She would go onto study at the University of the Sacred Heart in Puerto Rico and the College of New Rochelle in New York. A dedicated patron of the Arts, she served as President of the South Miami Cultural Council and Theatre Arts League, in addition to Project Hope. A memorial service will be held at a later date when a true celebration of her life can occur in person. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Louis Catholic Church, 7270 SW 120th St., Pinecrest, FL, 33156. Arrangements made by Stanfill Funeral Home and Cremations.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
