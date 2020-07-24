Yolanda Fajardo

My mom was a callejera, she couldn't sit still she loved being around the hustle and bussle. She loved life and loved the people in it. She was Mother Theresa of Miami and Broward, she always helped those less fortunate than her. She helped so many people who were on the streets and gave them homes. She cared about kids. I remember this Honduran immigrant mother came here with two kids and had two other kids in Honduras. My mother gave her a home, helped her get a job and helped her send money to her children in Honduras. Thanks giving was her Holiday, and she was the one who really made it a family affair. She was the center of our world with out her none of this, us, would be possible. She was such a strong, INDEPENDENT, stubborn, hard working woman. I admired her so much for her tenacity and ingenuity. She raised three very different daughters with so little and still we always had everything and she made sure our lives were full of love. Even though she was older and a bit crippled in the knees she always went above and beyond to be with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. My kids were always excited when "Grammie is coming" because she would go and play with them in the playroom, sitting on the floor and all. She always said "Don't say bye say see you later." Unfortunately, now is when it takes hold. When you say bye it can be forever but when u say see you later, that's hope and assurance you'll see the person again. We will meet again my beautiful angel, god sent for you early and we weren't ready for it but we know you are in a better happier place. We love you.



