LIN, YUH-SHYA, 83 of Miami, FL, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2019. She was born in Zaoqiao Township, Taiwan. She was an RN at Doctors Hospital, Coral Gables, for 36 years (head nurse for 2 decades) until she retired at the age of 75. She is survived by her husband, three children, four of her grandchildren, two brothers, and two sisters. To respect her wishes, there is no service.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 10, 2019