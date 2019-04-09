SACKS, YVETTE JUDITH, "Cookie", 85, passed away on April 2, 2019. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she attended Thomas Jefferson High. She married her beloved Howard and celebrated 67 years of wedded bliss! They moved to Miami in 1959. At the University of Miami, she attained a degree in Education and in 1985 received her Master of Science from Nova. Cookie was a teacher at South Miami Heights Elementary for 25 years. She impacted many students lives by helping them develop confidence and celebrating their achievements. Cookie is survived by her husband Howard Sacks, sister Michele Ellis (Gerald), children Stuart, Elliot (Lucia), Jeffrey (Laura) and Debra (Brian), grand-children Ashley, Brooke, Courtney, Ryan and a loving extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in honor of Yvette Judith (Cookie) Sacks at: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5733512&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 9, 2019