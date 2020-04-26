Kaspar, Yvonne Z., passed into transition on April 7, 2020, after a year-long illness. Born in Coral Gables in 1951, she enjoyed what she called, a fortunate life, beginning with wonderful Armenian parents, Zarook Sookias Kaspar and Jack H Kaspar and a large and interesting family of many relatives. Her friends were also a blessing in her life. She earned a Master's degree and taught in public school for 35 years, thinking it a very lively and diversified career. She loved life, people, education and adventure, with interests from literary to philosophical to spiritual to esoteric. She also practiced a beginner's interest in such hobbies as English-style horseback riding, falconry, scuba diving, rock climbing, stained glass cutting, Chinese brush painting and classes in cooking from counties around the world. But her special interest for 27 years was travel to ancient and remarkable places in 40 countries, most often across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, including the Arctic and Antarctic. She often said that everyone had to reincarnate sometime and she hoped that her next life would be as good as this one. Services are private. No flowers, please, but any donation may be sent to St. Mary Armenian Church, 4050 NW 100 Ave., Hollywood, Florida, 33024. Interment will be at Caballero River Cemetery, 3344 SW 8 th Street, Miami, FL, 305-445-9508.To visit this Guest Book Online, go to www.MiamiHerald.com/obituaries.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 26, 2020