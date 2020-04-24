Zaremba, Sheila , age 86, of Pembroke Pines FL died April 23, 2020. Sheila's hobbies included Japanese Bunka, cross stitching, reading, especially detective and mystery novels. She was always there for her immediate and extended family. Survivors include her brothers Bobby and Marty Resnick, her sons, Alan kel and Tom Zaremba; and her daughters, Robin Kowalski, Sue Vespi, Fay Pendo, Tina Pope. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jewish War Veterans at https://www.jwv.org/give/donate/. A private graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed on Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care's Facebook page. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 24, 2020