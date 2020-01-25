Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zeida (González-Regalado) Conesa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Conesa, Zeida née González-Regalado, 102, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. She was born in Havana, Cuba on February 6, 1917. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years architect Julio Conesa and her older sisters Angeles Castro y Bebe del Real. Zeidita arrived in Miami in 1961 at the age of 44 with her family, where she remained until her death. She graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Havana and was given the honor of the Congregation of the Daughter of Mary. For the rest of her life she remained devoted to Mater, the patroness of her school, as well as an exemplary devout Catholic. She and her husband loved the arts and traveling, but her life was dedicated to her family. She was blessed by the love and devotion of her husband and daughters, and their families. She is survived by her two daughters Natalie Conesa Conser (Robert) and Gloria Conesa Baralt (Carlos); grandchildren Maurice, Robert,Jr., Tiffany, Lori and Susie; great grandchildren Avery, Lily, Carolina, Courtney, Miranda, Renni, Conner, Hudson, Felix and Quinn. She is also survived by her nieces Angeles Castro and Ica del Real Aquino and her nephews Juan A del Real and Carlos J del Real. The family will receive guests from 11am until 12 noon on Monday, January 27th at Stanfill Funeral Home followed by a 1pm Funeral Mass at St. Louis Catholic Church.

Conesa, Zeida née González-Regalado, 102, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. She was born in Havana, Cuba on February 6, 1917. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years architect Julio Conesa and her older sisters Angeles Castro y Bebe del Real. Zeidita arrived in Miami in 1961 at the age of 44 with her family, where she remained until her death. She graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Havana and was given the honor of the Congregation of the Daughter of Mary. For the rest of her life she remained devoted to Mater, the patroness of her school, as well as an exemplary devout Catholic. She and her husband loved the arts and traveling, but her life was dedicated to her family. She was blessed by the love and devotion of her husband and daughters, and their families. She is survived by her two daughters Natalie Conesa Conser (Robert) and Gloria Conesa Baralt (Carlos); grandchildren Maurice, Robert,Jr., Tiffany, Lori and Susie; great grandchildren Avery, Lily, Carolina, Courtney, Miranda, Renni, Conner, Hudson, Felix and Quinn. She is also survived by her nieces Angeles Castro and Ica del Real Aquino and her nephews Juan A del Real and Carlos J del Real. The family will receive guests from 11am until 12 noon on Monday, January 27th at Stanfill Funeral Home followed by a 1pm Funeral Mass at St. Louis Catholic Church. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close