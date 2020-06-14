Zenaida Santiz

SANTIZ, Zenaida Mantilla, was born in Sagua la Grande, Cuba. After a long and happy life, she went to live with God on 6/01/2020 at the age of 91. She was raised in a loving family by her father Joaquin Mantilla, mother Celia Sanchez and her younger sister Elsa Mantilla (Bolivar). She attended La Escuela del Apostolado in Sagua la Grande which helped nurture her strong love of God and the Catholic Church. She also attended La Universidad de la Habana and graduated with a degree in Science, Physics and Chemistry in 1955. Upon completion of her studies, she married the love of her life Mario Santiz who preceded her in death on 10/2/2004. She was the mother of 3 children, Mario (Maria Isabel Camps), Elsa (Moustapha Masri) and Alejandro (Mindy Ventura). Her grandchildren Lucie, Ashley, Sophia, Omar, Gio (RIP), Ralphie, Jenny, Kevin and Maggie, filled her life with joy. She, along with the nuclear family immigrated to Spain from her beloved Cuba in 1/1965 and in 7/1967 left for the USA. She worked at The University of Miami Medical School and at the VA Hospital participating in research studies as a research assistant. Funeral arrangements were completed on 6/04/2020 despite and limited by the Pandemic restraints. She was interred at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Doral Florida after a mass at her parish of Little Flower. She will be missed and never forgotten.



