WALKER, ZOELLA TRUBEY In her 81st year, Zoella Trubey Walker ("Trubey") passed away on May 17th, 2019, in Columbia, South Carolina where she had been living for the past ten years to be closer to her son and his family. In 1938 she was born in Miami, Florida, and was the first of two children of Zoella ("Zoe") and William H. Walker, Jr. Her family contributed to Miami's financial history and growth. She and her parents and surviving brother, William H. Walker III, were pioneer residents of Miami Shores Fla. In 1933 Her father and grand-father founded First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Miami which, with charter number one, was the first federally chartered savings and loan in the country. The name of the institution was changed to Amerifirst Federal in 1979. In addition to funding a large percentage of the residential mortgages in South Florida until it's closure in 1991, the association built and had its headquarters in one of the first skyscrapers In downtown Miami. The building is currently the SunTrust International Center. Three years after graduating from the University of Miami Law School her father co-founded one of Dade county's oldest law firms, Blackwell and Walker. Her mother was a founding member and supporter of the Opera Guild of Greater Miami, and her parents helped to build the current Miami Shores Presbyterian church. Trubey attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and the University of Geneva, Switzerland. She was a wonderful painter and artist and turned this talent into a career as a renowned needlepoint designer. Until 1998, She owned the shop NEEDLE NICELY in Blowing Rock, NC, and Vero Beach, FL, where she had homes. Trubey's custom design business developed into a full-time wholesale line that is still currently sold to needlepoint shops throughout the United States. She was also well known for her ecclesiastical design work and her pieces are found in churches throughout the United States and notably at Westminster Abbey in London, and St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Like her parents, she loved to travel and created many life-long friendships through these adventures. She is survived by her daughter Sarah Trubey Walker (Robert Gunderman), her son John Frost ("Jack") Walker IV (Bernadette) and granddaughters Jacqueline and Angelica Walker, her brother William H Walker Jr. (Carol Sue) and her two nephews Bill and David Walker.

