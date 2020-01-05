Home

31 Drew Grigsby Grimes

31 Drew Grigsby Grimes Obituary
A kind, humble young man with a passion for hunting is finally at peace. He was a skilled rancher, working alongside his father on the family ranch and construction business. He was a frequently used resource for many friends and neighbors in both the ranching and construction communities. He was always eager to help those in need when he was able. Those who were fortunate enough to be close to him enjoyed his quick-witted sense of humor and genuine hugs. Drew idolized John Wayne and would have thrived in that era. His heart was more tender than most people knew and he was more loved than he knew.

He is survived by his parents, James "Spike" and Karla Grimes; brother Matthew and wife Jackie; sister Maggie and husband Brett; nieces and nephews Tristen, Gatlin, Emma, Avery and Eli; grandparents Eileen Grimes and Gwen and Ed Barron; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private gathering and spreading of his ashes will be held at the family's Cherry Creek ranch this summer.

The family would appreciate donations to in Drew's honor. A memorial fund has been set up in Drew's name and can be found on St. Jude's gift fund page.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 5, 2020
