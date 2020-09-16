Agnes Marie Beane, age 93, passed away on September 11, 2020.



Agnes was born on November 6, 1926 in Portland, Oregon to Catherine and Edmond Charboneau. She was the 8th of their 9 children.



Agnes graduated from Roosevelt High School in Portland, Oregon in 1944. She attended Oregon State College (nka Oregon State University) for one year before marrying Richard "Dick" G. Beane, who was also attending Oregon State College. After Dick graduated, they settled in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where she lived for almost 70 years, until she moved to Salem, Oregon to be closer to her daughter, Karen. She was involved in Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member at Reames Golf & Country Club. She enjoyed playing golf, landed several hole-in-ones, and played in numerous tournaments. After Dick retired, they bought a condominium in Rancho Mirage and became snowbirds,.



Agnes and Dick enjoyed traveling, visiting every continent in the world. During their travels, Agnes would always send postcards to each of her children and grandchildren.



Agnes was preceded in death by her spouse, Richard G. Beane, and is survived by her five children: Bruce Beane (Penny), Dianne Doane (Terry), Brian Beane (Kathy), Karen Royer (Duane), and Cheryl Buehler (Tim); nine grandchildren: Amanda Beane, Andrew Beane, Jenni Williams, John Doane, Richard Beane, Michael Royer, Ashley Nightingale, Laurie Buehler, and Ben Buehler; and 16 great-grandchildren.



No funeral services will be held at this time.



