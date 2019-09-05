|
A longtime resident of Malin, Agnes Turner Wise, peacefully joined her Savior in heaven on Aug. 24, 2019, at her home in Malin surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life service will be held in the Malin Broadway Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m, with Patrick Hagerty officiating. Family and friends are invited to the Way Station after the service for a special dinner and tribute.
Maudie Agnes Smith was born on Sept. 30, 1930, in Centertown, Tenn., to JV and Dovie Smith. She grew up on a farm in McMinnville, Tenn., with her parents and siblings, Wauleen, Linwood and Marie.
She married Robert Leon Turner and moved to Malin in 1946. Leon and Agnes had a lively life raising their eight children with an abundance of love, laughter, fun and hard work. Agnes's life revolved around her family, where she was their rock until her passing. Her legacy is in the heart of her children, grandchildren and friends. She instilled in each one of them the value of love, family, friends, community and her exuberance for life. A beautiful life fully lived, one day at a time. She was a wonderful mother, wife, neighbor and friend.
Agnes was an extremely hard worker and was always one of the first to pitch in and help. She was the first female shipping point inspector in the State of Oregon. She was also co-owner of Papa T's cafe and All Occasion Catering for many years. One of the highlights of her business was cooking homemade meals for drill weekends for Kingsley Field. Many of her children and grandchildren worked alongside her. She loved her Kingsley Field Family and they loved Mama T, especially her big hugs.
Agnes was revered for her generosity and community service. She served in the Malin Presbyterian Church, Malin City Council (27 years), Malin Chamber of Commerce, Malin Community Service Club and Malin Merchant's Association.
She was always the first to help if someone in the community was in need. She had a zest for life and had many hobbies. She loved gardening, canning, family camping trips, fishing, and we can't forget those special trips to Reno with her family. She also loved to support her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their various activities such as sporting contests, musicals, and special events. One of the most important parts of her life was the early morning card games (31), where she loved to make fresh ground coffee and fluffy white popcorn for all who came to greet the new day with her. She said many times, that morning gatherings were the highlight of her day unless of course she lost and threw down her cards. Since laughter is the best medicine, it was the perfect way to start the day!
Following the death of her husband Leon in 2002, she married Don Wise in 2005. They enjoyed 14 years together. Don and his family soon came to love the early morning card games around the dining room table, too. Agnes and Don also enjoyed their retirement years at the lake on their pontoon boat, gardening, and trips with their families.
Life is what you make it and Agnes Turner Wise made it a beautiful one. Rest in peace, Agnes, until we meet again.
She was preceded in death by husband Leon, infant son Rickey Leon, daughter-in-law Jeannette Turner, parents, brother Linwood Smith, sister Wauleen Reed (Cecil), mother-in-law Emma Turner Williams, brother-in-law Ed Turner (Betty), sisters-in-law Dorothy Lindsay (Jack) and Evelyn Duncan (Kenny).
Survivors include her husband Don; sons Larry Turner, Randy and Bonnie Turner Lyn and Susie Turner; daughters Linda and Rick Woodley, Kay and Lester Neumeyer, Nancy and Rod McCollam, Leanne and Rob Crawford and Brenda Turner Walden Pine; foster son Jerry George; son-in-law Jim Walden; sister Marie Cotton; sister-in-law lsobel Smith; 19 grandchildren Renee (Eric) Sturm, Joel (Estella) Woodley, Kari (Shaun) O'Neill, Vanessa (Derin) Jones, Steven Neumeyer, Cory (Danielle) Turner, Rodney (Tiffany) McCollam, Josh (Debbie) McCollam, T J (Maureen) Woodley, James (Caroline) Surane, Noel (Laura) Woodley, Steen Turner, Whitney (Cody) Simmons, Brooke (Brad) Johnson, Callie Crawford, Katie Walden, Max (Karra) Crawford, Lexie Turner, and iHolly Walden; numerous special nieces and nephews; 40 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Her four step-children are Dan Wise (Karen), Kevin Wise (Kristie), Kelly Wise (Kandis), and Kristen Polmero (Mario) and their 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Agnes's request was for memorial donations to go to the Malin Broadway Theatre/Basin Youth for Christ at P.O. Box 557, Malin, OR 97632. She wanted her loved ones and community to enjoy the historic theatre for generations to come.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 5, 2019