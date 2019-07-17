Albert Louis Higuera Jr. passed away on July 8, 2019, at his home in Shasta Lake, Calif. He was 82 years old.



Albert was born on Dec. 27, 1936, in Perris, Calif., to Albert and Sarah Higuera. He was a cattle rancher in California for many years. In 1987, he and his family moved to Northern California, settling in Dorris. Albert helped build the Assembly of God Church in Macdoel. He was very well known throughout the Butte Valley area and was known as "Pops." He was a grandfather to all.



Albert is survived by six children Albert Higuera III, Joseph Higuera, Sylvia Higuera, Timothy Higuera, Christopher Higuera and Frank Higuera; two sisters Gloria Carmichael and Stella Serna; a brother Larry Higuera Sr.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Vanetta Higuera and two children Arthur and Larry Higuera.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Mission Church in Dorris. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Macdoel. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner Funeral Chapel in Yreka is handling the funeral arrangements. Published in Herald And News on July 17, 2019