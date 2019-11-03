|
|
|
Alexander Robles was born on Aug. 5, 1948, in Snyder, Okla. He passed away on Oct. 28, 2019, after suffering from a heart attack.
Alex loved his family, trucking and being a Marine. He was blessed with three daughters, whom he cherished. Alex served two tours in the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart Medal in honor for his service. He had a passion for trucking and spent many years on the road. This is where Alex felt most at home and he truly was a "rolling stone."
Survivors include his beloved daughters Monica, Roberta and Andrea, six grandchildren, longtime partner Sheila Simmons, brothers Richard, Robert, and Tommy, sisters Emily and Tilly plus a very large and loving extended family.
Alex was preceded in death by his mother and father Felix and Nina Robles, brother Junior, and sisters Olivia, Linda and Lupe.
Graveside services will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. Immediately following, a celebration of life will be held in Veterans of Foreign Wars in Klamath Falls.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 3, 2019