Alexia L. Hardt, known to her friends as "Sam," passed quietly in the night on Oct. 15, 2019. She was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Sept. 24, 1926, to parents Frank and Grace. She loved life, the theater and the arts, travel, and shopping for jewelry. She was a big supporter of the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls, as well as the Linkville Playhouse. She traveled the world after her retirement from Oregon Institute of Technology. Her favorite travelling companion was her youngest son, Frank. She is survived by son Frank and his wife Sandee of Alpine, Calif.; son Chris and his wife Teresa of Klamath Falls, Ore.; grandson Brad and great-grandson, William of Klamath Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St., Klamath Falls. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Ross Ragland Theater Guild.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 20, 2019