Alfredo Moreno Rodriguez, known to most people as "Flaco" crossed from this life to life eternal peacefully in his home surrounded by family on May 5, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1931, in Riverside, Calif. He spend time in Fresno, Modesto and Bakersfield working in various packing houses and canneries. While in his mid-20s, he came to Klamath Falls and began work with the Southern Pacific Railroad, where he worked for 37 years. He was part of the crew that placed Southern Pacific steam engine number 2579 in Veterans Memorial Park.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, woodcutting, and keeping an immaculate yard, where he planted a variety of fruit trees.

He married Tabita Gonzales and together they had five children, Isabel, Alfredo Jr., Ricardo (Jolene), Julia (Tom Freeman), and Daniel. He also had a step-son, Rito Delgado, and a young man who became part of the family and was like a son, Kevin Black.

He was known for being a hard worker and doing the job right the first time. He is survived by his wife, children, and six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He also had two loyal pets, Scrappy and Chipmunk.

His final resting place will be at Klamath Memorial Park overlooking the train running along Link River. His services will include Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Catholic Church at 4880 Bristol Ave. on Friday, May 10. A reception will follow in the church. Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd. Published in Herald And News on May 7, 2019