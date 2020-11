Or Copy this URL to Share

Alger Jackson Jr. passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 at age 65. Join his family as they lay him to rest on Fri. Nov 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Davenports Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore. 97601.



